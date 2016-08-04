Sales

How To Nurture Your Leads To Increase Conversion?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How To Nurture Your Leads To Increase Conversion?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Business Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A wise man once said, the best way to sell your services is by teaching or educating your customers. Educating and nurturing your leads is the most important part of the sales process.

The hard part in sales is acquiring a genuine lead. The harder part is to convert that lead into a relationship. In this article, we are going to explore some ways to nurture a lead.

Begin with an Audit

Don’t just look at the traffic numbers you’re getting on your landing page. Focus on the number of people who are actually in the conversion category. A leaky sales funnel indicates that you’re not nurturing your leads well enough. Compare your numbers to industry averages to see if you are doing as well as you should.

Lead nurturing is about getting those leads over the final hurdle. Monitor your leads and see how close they are to the conversion stage.

Craft Content Aimed at Your Perfect Customer

Everything is content driven these days. Sometimes, leads are not from the same segment. So marketers try to create different leads for different segments, which won’t work. Instead segment your lists into different groups.

If you can’t do that, then think about who your perfect customer is and craft content exclusively for them. This is true lead nurturing because you’re only focusing on the leads that are most likely to convert. Stop trying to please everyone. It will make your content far more effective.

Get More Value From Existing Clients

The easiest people to sell are your existing customers. If they’ve bought from you before, they are likely to buy from you again.

One brand that does this well is SBS Zipper. They regularly publish great content on their blog to attract new leads, but they also leverage their existing relationships. Often, they only send a single email and they’re doing business with some of their previous customers all over again.

But to take full advantage of this trick, you need to create a database, keep it warm, and regularly purge it.

Place close attention to your social presence

With millennials making up the bulk of the workforce, by far, the chances are most of your audience is accessible via social media. Brands are expected to be available 24/7. Without social media and a lot of content marketing you’re going to have a hard time educating your target market on the merits and benefits of your products.

Create a regular stream of content aimed at educating potential buyers on exactly what your company can do for them. Talk in the language of your market. For example, if you are in the b2b segment, you need to be talking about how your solution saves them money or increases their income.

Focus on the Needs of the Decision Maker

The decision maker is the person you need to be nurturing. But in some cases you could be dealing with multiple decision makers, and you might not be talking directly to the decision maker at the start of the relationship. So focus your content on swaying the decision maker.

Conclusion

Nurturing leads is more than just creating content. It’s about constantly paying attention to the problems of your target market, and consistently providing solutions to those problems.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Sales

Gearing up for Growth and Achieving Sales Readiness at Scale Through Hybrid Learning

Sales

9 Mistakes Sales Professionals Commit

Sales

4 Proven Sales Techniques for Introverts