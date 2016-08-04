How To Nurture Your Leads To Increase Conversion?

August 4, 2016 3 min read

A wise man once said, the best way to sell your services is by teaching or educating your customers. Educating and nurturing your leads is the most important part of the sales process.

The hard part in sales is acquiring a genuine lead. The harder part is to convert that lead into a relationship. In this article, we are going to explore some ways to nurture a lead.

Begin with an Audit

Don’t just look at the traffic numbers you’re getting on your landing page. Focus on the number of people who are actually in the conversion category. A leaky sales funnel indicates that you’re not nurturing your leads well enough. Compare your numbers to industry averages to see if you are doing as well as you should.

Lead nurturing is about getting those leads over the final hurdle. Monitor your leads and see how close they are to the conversion stage.

Craft Content Aimed at Your Perfect Customer

Everything is content driven these days. Sometimes, leads are not from the same segment. So marketers try to create different leads for different segments, which won’t work. Instead segment your lists into different groups.

If you can’t do that, then think about who your perfect customer is and craft content exclusively for them. This is true lead nurturing because you’re only focusing on the leads that are most likely to convert. Stop trying to please everyone. It will make your content far more effective.

Get More Value From Existing Clients

The easiest people to sell are your existing customers. If they’ve bought from you before, they are likely to buy from you again.

One brand that does this well is SBS Zipper. They regularly publish great content on their blog to attract new leads, but they also leverage their existing relationships. Often, they only send a single email and they’re doing business with some of their previous customers all over again.

But to take full advantage of this trick, you need to create a database, keep it warm, and regularly purge it.

Place close attention to your social presence

With millennials making up the bulk of the workforce, by far, the chances are most of your audience is accessible via social media. Brands are expected to be available 24/7. Without social media and a lot of content marketing you’re going to have a hard time educating your target market on the merits and benefits of your products.

Create a regular stream of content aimed at educating potential buyers on exactly what your company can do for them. Talk in the language of your market. For example, if you are in the b2b segment, you need to be talking about how your solution saves them money or increases their income.

Focus on the Needs of the Decision Maker

The decision maker is the person you need to be nurturing. But in some cases you could be dealing with multiple decision makers, and you might not be talking directly to the decision maker at the start of the relationship. So focus your content on swaying the decision maker.

Conclusion

Nurturing leads is more than just creating content. It’s about constantly paying attention to the problems of your target market, and consistently providing solutions to those problems.