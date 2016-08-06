The Executive Selection: Tateossian SS16 Cufflinks

August 6, 2016 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tateossian’s newest range is a lot of fun. Pick up the chess-themed cufflink set for yourself, and for gifts, pick up the casino-inspired pair.

Tateossian SS16 Cufflinks. Image credit: Tateossian.

Roll the dice, or play a little game of pinball… We guarantee that being at the office will be so much more engaging with these SS16 whimsical pieces.

Tateossian SS16 Cufflinks. Image credit: Tateossian.

Related: Off The Cuff: Tips On Accessorizing (Reasonably)