Inside the Mind of the World's Best Slam Dunker

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd sits down with international slam-dunk champion and world-renowned motivational speaker Kenny Dobbs.

From rough beginnings to basketball legend, Voogd finds out who the real Kenny Dobbs is and how he ultimately achieved success. Growing up in Phoenix, Ariz., Dobbs was surrounded by drugs, partying and crime. He dropped out of school and was kicked out of his home. At 17 years old, sitting in a jail cell, Dobbs reavulated his life and realized that he needed to gain control and change his future. As Dobbs puts it, "people change life out of two circumstances: desperation and inspiration."

By writing down his dreams and breaking down those dreams into goals, Dobbs got back on track. Step by step, he graduated from high school, got a job out of college and supported his wife and daughter. Seeing the impact that his life changes had on his friends and family marked a turning point for Dobbs and helped pave his path for success.

Dobbs walked onto a college basketball team and later won a number of dunking competitions. He found himself and acted on his "God-given abilities," which he says everyone must do.

As Dobbs tells his story, he touches on a number of life lessons that will empower anyone seeking inspiration and motivation. Eliminating self-doubt, helping others and preparing for success are all key, Dobbs explains.

Click play to learn how Dobbs reached success and how you can, too.  

Watch more videos from Peter Voogd on his YouTube channel here.

