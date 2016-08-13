Grooming

Improving The Skin You're In: A Gentleman's Guide To Anti-Aging Products

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Why do I need to use a moisturizer?

Moisturizer serves a number of purposes. Primarily, you can expect to have a hydrated and suppler facial and shaving area if you consistently apply a good quality moisturizer. When your face and shaving area are hydrated, this leads to an overall better shave, and your skin actually looks healthier and brighter. Ideally, your moisturizer should have a number of benefits other than hydration, like radiance enhancement or anti-aging properties.

If you’re in your early 20s, a brightening moisturizer can help give you an energized and healthy look. For gentlemen 30 and above, you’re going to look for an anti-aging moisturizer that both addresses and prevents things like fine lines and encourages lifting.

Why do my eyes need a separate product?

There are specific creams formulated specifically for the zone surrounding the eye. The skin in the eye area is much thinner than the rest of the skin on your face, and requires a formula that is both tested for that sensitive zone and has eye-specific benefits.

Clarins for Men Line Control Balm
Source: Clarins

What do I need to do?

The best way to go about skincare for men is by starting simply- once you master the basics, you can get into a more complex routine if you feel the need to do so. Twice daily, you’ll need to begin by cleansing the skin gently. The temperature of the water should be lukewarm, not hot, and a small amount of cleanser should be used.

On a cleansed skin, apply a thin, even layer of moisturizer all over the face and the shaving area, and a small amount of eye cream to the orbital bone of both eyes. If you opt for an aftershave, you can forgo moisturizing your shaving area or you can layer your moisturizer on top. The last tip works best for men with dry skin. Oilier skin requires a specific moisturizer that can also have mattifying and oil-control benefits.

Clarins for Men Line Control Eye Balm
Source: Clarins

What should I try?

The Clarins for Men Line Control Balm for Face and the Clarins for Men Line Control Eye Balm. Ophthalmological and dermatological testing has rendered the Eye Balm safe for use, and the eye area will appear brighter, less puffy, and fine lines and wrinkles will gradually appear smoother.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy.

