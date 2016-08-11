Inspiration

6 Inspirational Quotes That Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Inspirational Quotes That Every Entrepreneur Should Read
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Speaking to entrepreneurs and ecosystem folks on a day-to-day basis can be a lot of fun, especially because they have so many stories to share. Every journey has its own trial and tribulations and every journey comes with its own learning. Following are some quotes from entrepreneurs that can truly motivate you to endeavour for something bigger in life.

“I was a risk taker, every time I wanted to join a startup I jumped without any sense of security,” Amitabh Misra , Founder & CEO GoFro.com

“ The advantage of having multiple co-founders is that all of us have complementary skills and we really liked what we were doing. It’s then when we decided to work on it,” GrabOnRent founders

“Being an entrepreneur is great at any point of time, irrespective of what the situation around you,” Sujayath Ali, Co-founder & CEO of Voonik

“Our advice to one of our startups was that if you are already strong on revenue, you don’t need to raise funds,” Guhesh Ramanathan, CEO and Co-founder at Excubator

“"I always felt I was one step behind success and if I give it another try I should succeed," Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder at Ninjacart

“I will never take the end customer for granted,” CK Ranganathan, Founder Chairman of CavinKare

If you are looking to start your own business or simply understand some basic co-working skills, you shouldn’t be missing these words of wisdom.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Diane von Furstenberg: Every Successful Person Feels Like a Loser (Even Me)

Inspiration

The Top TED Talks of 2019 and What You Can Learn From Them

Inspiration

Build a Successful Company by Ditching Your Perfectionist Mindset