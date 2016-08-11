6 Inspirational Quotes That Every Entrepreneur Should Read

August 11, 2016 2 min read

Speaking to entrepreneurs and ecosystem folks on a day-to-day basis can be a lot of fun, especially because they have so many stories to share. Every journey has its own trial and tribulations and every journey comes with its own learning. Following are some quotes from entrepreneurs that can truly motivate you to endeavour for something bigger in life.

“I was a risk taker, every time I wanted to join a startup I jumped without any sense of security,” Amitabh Misra , Founder & CEO GoFro.com

“ The advantage of having multiple co-founders is that all of us have complementary skills and we really liked what we were doing. It’s then when we decided to work on it,” GrabOnRent founders

“Being an entrepreneur is great at any point of time, irrespective of what the situation around you,” Sujayath Ali, Co-founder & CEO of Voonik

“Our advice to one of our startups was that if you are already strong on revenue, you don’t need to raise funds,” Guhesh Ramanathan, CEO and Co-founder at Excubator

“"I always felt I was one step behind success and if I give it another try I should succeed," Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder at Ninjacart

“I will never take the end customer for granted,” CK Ranganathan, Founder Chairman of CavinKare

If you are looking to start your own business or simply understand some basic co-working skills, you shouldn’t be missing these words of wisdom.