What 60,000 Interviews Taught Larry King

What 60,000 Interviews Taught Larry King
Image credit: LewisHowes.com
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I feel like I don’t need to introduce today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

He’s a legend around the world.

He’s interviewed everyone who is anyone on the planet.

He’s been on radio, TV and the web for decades.

He is a master of communication, storytelling and comedy.

Yes, I’m talking about Larry King.

I actually got to meet him months ago at a private dinner I was invited to where we sat around a table and told stories all night.

And then we had breakfast a while later.

Turns out his stepson is a big fan of the podcast. Bonus.

So when the chance came to have him come on the School of Greatness, I was really excited.

I was going to interview the interviewer of our time.

So no pressure.

Thankfully, Larry had so many stories to tell, I didn’t have time to think of many questions to ask.

He gave me nugget after nugget of wisdom that can only be gathered from a lifetime of listening to some of the wisest people in the world.

So, I invite you to follow his lead and listen in to this interview with the media legend Larry King in Episode 361.

