What 60,000 Interviews Taught Larry King
I feel like I don’t need to introduce today’s guest on The School of Greatness.
He’s a legend around the world.
He’s interviewed everyone who is anyone on the planet.
He’s been on radio, TV and the web for decades.
He is a master of communication, storytelling and comedy.
Yes, I’m talking about Larry King.
I actually got to meet him months ago at a private dinner I was invited to where we sat around a table and told stories all night.
And then we had breakfast a while later.
Turns out his stepson is a big fan of the podcast. Bonus.
So when the chance came to have him come on the School of Greatness, I was really excited.
I was going to interview the interviewer of our time.
So no pressure.
Thankfully, Larry had so many stories to tell, I didn’t have time to think of many questions to ask.
He gave me nugget after nugget of wisdom that can only be gathered from a lifetime of listening to some of the wisest people in the world.
So, I invite you to follow his lead and listen in to this interview with the media legend Larry King in Episode 361.
