Workplaces

A Guide To Design New-Age Workplace For Improved Productivity

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Guide To Design New-Age Workplace For Improved Productivity
Image credit: Shutterstock
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Due to favorable elements, India has emerged as the fastest growing start-up economy. According to the NASSCOM India Startup Report, Indian start-up landscape has witnessed tremendous growth and now India is among the first five largest startup communities in the world.

Why India’s start-up ecosystem is booming?

>> Moody’s credit rating raised India’s credit outlook to “positive” from “stable”.

>> Fitch, another leading credit rating agency, announced India’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB’ with a ‘stable’ outlook.

This has clearly impacted the young entrepreneurs and have inspired them to invest in India.

With the influx of these new age entrepreneurs, Indian economy is not only setting the benchmarks in startup economy but also is redefining the interior industry. India’s successful start-ups have specifically designed their offices to break-free from the traditional and conventional corporate set up. This is not only helping them to boost productivity but also engage employees at the work.

CHANGING TRENDS

The new-age entrepreneurs’ plunge in the same age-group category. They prefer the offices that facilitate collaboration, provide a sense of personal space and offer a pleasant respite from hectic city life. Earlier, the only thing to retain the employees were compensation, however now what matters is creating an employee experience, a community and build a sense of connection with them.

With the growing startups and new age offices, there is an immense competition where retaining talented employees has become a major concern. For any start-up, skilled workforce is crucial for their success. Hence, the new age offices should evolve as a sanctuary of employees where they can work, share, innovate
in an improved manner.

DESIGN IT RIGHT

1. Offer a palette of place: Planning your space to allow for standing desks, private areas, collaborative spaces and lounge settings gives employees choice and control. Send the message that you trust and support your team to choose the Praveen Rawal, Managing Director, Steelcase India places and postures that best encourage productivity. Intentionally design other spaces that promote quiet, collaboration and fun, so that people can truly love the way they work. While designing for a range of spaces, include areas for your team to socialize.

2. Give wellbeing a thumbs-up: Employees feel encouraged to walk away from their desks, change postures or explore other work areas during the day. Demonstrate your commitment to wellbeing by offering access to natural light and your nod of approval when team members schedule walking meetings. It has been proven that working outdoors or near natural light improves creativity, productivity and engagement.

3. Create opportunities for privacy: The bathroom stall shouldn’t be the only place workers have privacy. In many of today’s workplaces, it’s very difficult for individuals to find moments of privacy. This reality negatively affects stress levels, job performance and engagement. Hence, there should be spaces at work offering privacy as it remains important in the workplace for confidential discussions, quiet phone calls or times when we need to focus quietly, alone and helps to nurture thought process.

4. Create a “Third Place”: During the last few years, work has become dramatically intense and the business tasks today are more challenging. Hence, employees need spaces where they can relax or work undisturbed. To provide such experience, some organizations have embraced the idea of Third Place – an informal working spaces like a cafeteria or a lounge that help people get through the day or allow them to gather, to have stirring conversations. The corporate cafeteria is an obvious place where a company can create a corporate third place and better leverage under-utilized real estate.

5. Integrated technology: Technology is front and centre in the workplace. Conference tables that can have plug and play ability, seats that have a docking system, and interactive whiteboards are a few examples of integrated technology in the workplace.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (August 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Workplaces

Is Your Workplace Culture Employee-First And Adaptive?

Workplaces

Workplace Evolution: Top 5 Challenges Faced by Specially-abled Employees

Workplaces

Unable to Keep Your Employees Engaged? Here's What You Need to Know