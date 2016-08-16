Far Out Tech

This Gizmo Literally Lets You See Through Walls

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have x-ray vision. As a homeowner and frequent do-it-yourself renovator, I’ve especially wondered -- and needed -- to know exactly what’s inside a wall.

Hey, dreams can become reality. Enter Walabot DIY, a gizmo that attaches to your smartphone via a magnet. Its sensors can “see” things within your walls, such as plastic and metal pipes, electrical wires and studs. Israel-based Vayyar Imaging, the 3-D imaging sensor company behind Walabot DIY says it can see up to four inches deep into walls made of drywall or even cement.

Related: Say Howdy to This Rolling, Robot Cowboy

So, it’s kind of like a traditional stud finder, but with super x-ray vision steroids.

Owning a home and doing renovations yourself can be a treacherous undertaking. Cutting or hammering through walls can be dangerous if you don’t know what’s inside of them -- namely gas pipes, live electrical wires, water pipes, you name it.

Related: China's Car-Swallowing Bus Is Apparently for Real

The Walabot DIY can apparently even detect motion, so if you think you have a rodent problem, it can probably confirm it. Check out the promotional video above.

To start, Walabot DIY will be compatible with Android phones only. You can pre-order one for $199. Eventually, they will retail starting at $299.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Far Out Tech

These Absolutely Frightening Robots Will Give You Nightmares

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

Watch YouTube Star Casey Neistat Ride a Drone Dressed As Santa