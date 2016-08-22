Olympics

8 Lessons on Greatness from the Olympics

Image credit: Martin Bureau | Getty Images
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I’m back from Rio and the Olympics.

I’m not home yet though. I’m hanging in Portland for the weekend at World Domination Summit, which is also awesome.

But, as promised in the last episode, I am taking a minute to share my thoughts from spending a week at the Olympics. 

It was amazing. I am so inspired and in awe of those athletes and what they have done to get there.

That mindset is really what The School of Greatness is built around.

So I’m sharing my top 8 takeaways (that can be applied to life in general, not just sports) from my experience in Episode 367.

