Freelancers

The Freelancing Economy Has Seen Epic Growth

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Freelancing Economy Has Seen Epic Growth
Image credit: Peopleimages | Getty Images
2 min read

Freelancers are taking the world by storm. Ditching the nine-to-five life to set their own hours, nearly 53 million Americans today work as freelancers.

A recent study by Paychex, an online HR service, reveals surprising data about the rapidly growing workforce. Examining 400,000 freelancers’ resumes from Indeed.com, the report uncovers valuable insights on the economy, specialties and popularity of freelancing around the U.S.

In the 1970s, '80s and '90s, freelancing was uncommon. But once the new millennium struck and the idea of entrepreneurship began to entice people around the world, the freelancing economy saw epic growth. Between 2000 and 2014, this segment of the workforce grew by 500 percent, according to the report. Today’s trends of startups, pursuing wealth and following your passions are easy to attribute for this rapid growth. Technology and company cutbacks during the recession also come into play with the ever-expanding number.

If you want to freelance, you’ve got to think big. Major and up-and-coming cities offer the most opportunities for freelance employees. Los Angeles, New York, Denver and Seattle top the list with the highest number of freelancers in each location. With an abundance of creative opportunities in these trendy cities, it’s no surprise that freelance writers, designers and artists populate these areas. Freelance graphic design is the most popular gig across 34 U.S. states.

Amongst these 53 million freelancers in the U.S., 14.3 million are “moonlighters” -- people who have full-time jobs and freelance on the side. Another 9.3 million also have multiple sources of income, such as a part-time job in addition to their freelancing. The remaining are full-time freelancers working on a project-to-project basis.

As appealing as making your own hours may sound, many people get tired of the hustle. Of the 400,000 resumes analyzed, more than 134,000 revealed that most people only freelance for a year, returning to a more promising day job, perhaps for money or company benefits, the study suggests.

Still, in a world that promotes independence, success and entrepreneurship, it’s no shock that the popularity of freelancing is on the rise.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How This Entrepreneur Turned Her Freelancing Career Into Something More

Freelancers

10 Courses That Can Set You up for a Thriving Freelance Career, Now under $40

Freelancers

Why Companies Should Make Freelancers Their No. 1 Priority