Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Hermès

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Hermès
Image credit: Paris Gallery, Claude Joray
Herme?s Pocket Plein Cuir
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For those who of you who appreciate a timepiece that will take you back to a period of refined elegance, the House of Hermès might have just what you’ve been looking for. Initially called Nuremberg Eggs and developed in the 16th century as a transitional design size between clocks and watches, pocket watches were worn around necks until Charles II of England introduced waistcoats, making pocket watches easier to carry around – it then became the gentlemen’s luxury staple item.

Hermès Pocket Plein Image Source: Cuir Sandro Campardo
Fast-forward to 2016, and Hermès has presented a pleasing interpretation with the Pocket Plein Cuir fob watch. A nod to the fine French House’s signature leather forte, the watch is close-fitted with a four-layer leather surround intricately stitched together completed by heat-finished edges.

Hermès Pocket Plein Image Source: Cuir Sandro Campardo

Among its fine details is the white-gold watch which boasts of a Grand Feu enamel, black Roman numerals, and the H912 movement- which, just to give you a bit of contextual background, is crafted by the Vaucher in Switzerland but can still be considered in-house as Hermès has a 25% stake in the manufacturer. Whether you go the traditional route of attaching it to a vest or shirt pocket, or go casual by attaching it to your trouser pocket, it definitely adds a dandy aspect to your ensemble.

Related: Transcending Time: Apple Watch Hermès

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

Can the Keto Diet Give You a Mental Edge?

Lifestyle

The 6 Best Non-Coffee-Shop Sites for Remote Work

Lifestyle

How to Stop Your Mind from Wandering