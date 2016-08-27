The Executive Selection: Hermès

August 27, 2016 2 min read

For those who of you who appreciate a timepiece that will take you back to a period of refined elegance, the House of Hermès might have just what you’ve been looking for. Initially called Nuremberg Eggs and developed in the 16th century as a transitional design size between clocks and watches, pocket watches were worn around necks until Charles II of England introduced waistcoats, making pocket watches easier to carry around – it then became the gentlemen’s luxury staple item.

Fast-forward to 2016, and Hermès has presented a pleasing interpretation with the Pocket Plein Cuir fob watch. A nod to the fine French House’s signature leather forte, the watch is close-fitted with a four-layer leather surround intricately stitched together completed by heat-finished edges.

Among its fine details is the white-gold watch which boasts of a Grand Feu enamel, black Roman numerals, and the H912 movement- which, just to give you a bit of contextual background, is crafted by the Vaucher in Switzerland but can still be considered in-house as Hermès has a 25% stake in the manufacturer. Whether you go the traditional route of attaching it to a vest or shirt pocket, or go casual by attaching it to your trouser pocket, it definitely adds a dandy aspect to your ensemble.

