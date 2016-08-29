Dropbox

Using an Old Dropbox Password? Time for a Update.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Using an Old Dropbox Password? Time for a Update.
Image credit: PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you've neglected to change your Dropbox password for some time, now is a good time to update.

Dropbox is requiring users to reset their passwords if they haven't done so since mid-2012. While you're at it, the company also recommends that you consider two-factor authentication.

 

"Our security teams are always watching out for new threats to our users. As part of these ongoing efforts, we learned about an old set of Dropbox user credentials (email addresses plus hashed and salted passwords) that we believe was obtained in 2012. Our analysis suggests that the credentials relate to an incident we disclosed around that time," reads a blog post from Dropbox.

"Based on our threat monitoring and the way we secure passwords, we don't believe that any accounts have been improperly accessed. Still, as one of many precautions, we're requiring anyone who hasn't changed their password since mid-2012 to update it the next time they sign in."

The mid-2012 breach the company refers to is the huge LinkedIn breach that resulted in around 117 million or so login credentials leaking online earlier this year. While Dropbox doesn't believe that any accounts have been improperly accessed, it's forcing a password reset to ensure that any users potentially affected are safe.

"We're doing this purely as a preventive measure, and there is no indication that your account has been improperly accessed. We're sorry for the inconvenience," reads Dropbox's blog post.

Dropbox also suggests that its users consider thinking about all the sites they've used over the past few years -- easier said than done -- and what login credentials they might need to change elsewhere, in case they've been using the same (or similar) email addresses and passwords to authenticate.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Dropbox

Why Steve Jobs Remains the Biggest Challenge to Dropbox's Future

Dropbox

Is Dropbox Planning to Take on Google Docs?

Innovation Now

13 Business Productivity Apps for the Real-World Entrepreneur