Communication Strategies

How Being Funny Can Help You Build Your Brand

How Being Funny Can Help You Build Your Brand
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of the Branding Blowout Podcast I speak with David Nihill, founder of FunnyBiz a company that specializes in helping people be funnier in print and in front of an audience.

In a single year, David went from panicking at the thought of public speaking to performing stand-up comedy. He achieved this by learning the tricks of the trade from stand up comics. His personal experience became the basis of his recent book Do You Talk Funny? 7 Comedy Habits to Become a Better (and Funnier) Public Speaker. David believes that  being funny is not just a natural talent you are born with, but a skill that can be developed. Topics include:

• How doing improv comedy can make anyone a better public speaker

• How to use humor to connect with your audience

• The tips and tricks you can borrow from professional comedians to get a laugh

Click here to start listening to this podcast and learn how you too can make your personal brand just a bit funnier.

