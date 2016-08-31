Airplanes

Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95

Sutter and his team became known as 'The Incredibles' at Boeing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95
Image credit: Reuters | Anthony Bolante
Joe Sutter, Boeing's chief engineer on the original jumbo, and known as the ''father of the 747.'' walks in front of a newly unveiled 747-8 jumbo passenger jet at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Joe Sutter, known for leading Boeing Co.'s engineering team for the iconic 747 jumbo jet in the mid-1960s, died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

In addition to the 747, Sutter worked on projects including the 737 and 707 aircraft models, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive officer Ray Conner said in a message to employees.

Sutter and his team became known as "The Incredibles," for producing the world's largest airplane within 29 months from the time of conception.

Sutter served the company as a consultant after his retirement from the company in 1986.

(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Airplanes

Pilotless Planes Are Coming. Would You Fly in One?

Airplanes

Get a First Look at the World's Largest Airplane

Airplanes

These 8 Innovative Airplane Design Winners Are the Stuff of Travelers' Dreams