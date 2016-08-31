Your Guide to 2016 Labor Day Deals

August 31, 2016 4 min read

Labor Day is a great weekend to get deals, however there are a surprisingly large number of deals you won't find in-store--particularly on electronics and savings coupons unless you look online. The team at TechBargains is here to help you get the best deals and avoid sales that you can find better pricing at other times of the year.

TP-Link WiFi Smart Plug for $24.99 (Orig $29.95)

Control and schedule lights or electronics that you plug in with this WiFi Smart plug, all from the ease of your smartphone. You can connect any electronics item to the Amazon Echo and control specific electronics to turn off or on. There is an "Away" mode that will turn devices on or off at different times. This is a great upgrade over your traditional timers and gives you a control at the touch of your smartphone when you are home.

55" Vizio E-Series 1080p 120Hz LED Smart HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $499.99 (Orig $569.99)

TVs are regularly are a little know discounted purchase during Labor Day. It's a brief window of down time before football or basketball start up. This particular deal at Dell is steal with a $200 gift card included which effectively drops the price down to $300 after you use the gift card on a gaming console, computer, monitor or any other electronics Dell sells. This is big screen TV with a full HD 1080p resolution and even 120hz refresh rate which is great for sports and gaming.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-6500U SKYLAKE 15.6" Laptop (8GB/1TB) for $549 (Orig $752.99)

Use Code: DELL549LT. If you need power and higher build quality this Dell Inspiron 15 5000 fits the bill. It has a powerful i7 processor at only $550 which is a steal of a deal and a price we would expect to see over $600 from Dell. It even has some higher end features such as a AMD Radeon R5 video card for light CAD or graphics work and Intel's 3D Sense camera.

Amazon Labor Day Kitchen Sale: $10 Food Scales, Instant Read Thermometers and more

Amazon is having a kitchen sale that runs through Labor Day to fulfill a lot of your grilling and cooking needs over the holiday. You can get an instant read thermometer to check meat temperatures in a matter of seconds, food scales to precisely scale out portions, steak knives, $18 bamboo cutting boards and many other kitchen tools and gadgets on sale.

Dell Latitude 13 7000 Intel Core M 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop w/ Detachable Keyboard for $499 (Orig. $999)

Use code: EXTRA$100OFF. This is the lowest price we've seen and a PCMag's Editor's Choice for a premium detachable hybrid tablet. It weighs in at only 3.67 pounds and can be used either as a tablet or dock into a keyboard base to do some real typing. It has an all day 10-hour battery life making it perfect for all-day meetings or travel. Lastly as a business class laptop it includes a better than normal 3-year warranty with in-home or on-site service. This is an incredible price for a business class 2-in-1 laptop at 50% off.

iRobot Roomba 880 Vacuum Cleaning Robot for $524.98 (Orig. $600)

Spending $500 on a vacuum cleaner seems like a lot but if you never have to spend time on vacuuming again then we consider it money well spent. This higher end Roomba has multi-room navigation and more powerful 3-stage AeroForce cleaning compared to the Roombas in the $300 price range.

Contigo Autoseal Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel 16oz Mug for $12.19 (Orig. $16+)

Stop spilling coffee or tea on yourself. This stainless steel mug auto seals and keeps drinks warm for up to five hours and cold drinks cool for up to 12 hours. These get fantastic reviews and are sort of a must if you have a daily commute.

