Microsoft Office 365 To Get Smarter With Artificial Intelligence

Office 365 is going to get a whole lot smarter, all thanks to Genee.

Genee, an AI that has been around for two and a half years, is essentially a digital assistant that books appointments, sets reminders, and can even reschedule meetings on the fly using simple commands from your phone or computer. Now, Genee is set to come to Office 365, and it is not exactly clear what role it will play.

"As we continue to build new Office 365 productivity capabilities and services our customers value, I'm confident the Genee team will help us further our ambition to bring intelligence into every digital experience," writes Corporate Vice President for Microsoft Outlook and Office 365, Rajesh Jha, in an official release.

According to Genee co-founders Ben Cheung and Charles Lee, the service shuts down on September 1 in its current form. Current Genee users will no longer have their reminders and schedule sent to them, but any entries that the program has already put into their calendar, will still continue to exist.

We are still not sure how exactly Genee will augment Office 365, but there are chances that it might have something to do with Microsoft Bookings, Microsoft's own scheduling service.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

