Master Your Android 7 App Development Skills

Always dreamed of developing your own mobile app and making tons of money with it? If so, you're not alone.

App development thrives on the planet’s insatiable appetite for mobile devices and the Internet. The latest count shows that mobile internet penetration already covered more than half of the world’s population in 2015 and is projected to balloon to 63.4 percent by 2017. That’s a staggering 4.6 billion connected people, representing an insanely large pool of potential customers any company would like to milk like a cash cow.

Because mobile devices are such a big deal to billions of people, every forward-looking organization hopes to keep its brand relevant using a solid mobile strategy. To do that, however, businesses need the skills of competent mobile app developers. Quite a lot of them.

This feverish demand and the current shortage of qualified talent jack up the cost of hiring app developers, even while the median income in most other professions follow a downward trend. Based on Payscale’s data, average salary for mobile app developers clocks in at around $76,000 (median wage for all professions stands at $48,320). Depending on the developer’s skill, specific wages can go north or south of that benchmark.

It can even go farther afield. Remember that game app called Flappy Bird? It was built by one Vietnamese mobile app developer in 2013, and it raked in a mind-boggling daily revenue of $50,000 at its peak just a few months later. Certainly, not all apps will be as profitable as this game but it does make you see the potential of apps as a revenue source.

What else is there to do but join the bandwagon? Like learning how to build mobile apps that help, entertain, and inspire people? Enroll now and up your Android app development skills.

Believe it or not, doing so is a lot easier than you think and thousands have already started. One course on Udemy particularly stands out. Master Android 7 Nougat App Development by Tim Buchalka enjoys a near perfect rating from students and can be completed in less than 40 hours. This beginner course on Android promises to walk you through each step of the app development process and has been designed to accommodate learners who haven’t seen a line of computer code in their lives.

You’ll learn the fundamentals of Android (the dominant language used in mobile devices) by actually building a range of apps yourself. Now wouldn’t that be great?

Take the first step in changing your life and career for the better. Join the course and start making Android apps!

