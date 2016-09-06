Richard Branson

Richard Branson: 'I Don't Believe That Retirement Should Be the Goal'

The self-made billionaire could retire at the drop of a dime -- but retirement is the last thing on the 66-year-old's mind.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Richard Branson: 'I Don't Believe That Retirement Should Be the Goal'
Image credit: Helga Esteb | Shutterstock
Richard Branson
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Since leaving school at age 16 to start his first business, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has overseen hundreds of companies and accumulated a fortune of approximately $5 billion.

The self-made billionaire could retire at the drop of a dime -- but retirement is the last thing on the 66-year-old's mind.

"I don't believe that retirement should be the goal," he wrote in a recent blog post.

Branson's perspective is inspired by British philosopher Alan Watts, who discouraged people from thinking of life as a journey. A journey implies a destination or some sort of arrival -- but no epic "thing" is coming in life, Watts said.

"He explains that traditional systems of education have skewed the meaning of life (towards arriving at a destination) by placing too much importance on progressing through school and college to a career," Branson wrote. "And makes his point by saying that far too many people live to retire and therefore cheat themselves of an exciting existence."

That's why Branson doesn't think retirement should be the goal. "Instead, I think happiness should be," he wrote.

"I've never thought [of] work as work and play as play; to me, it's all living and learning. The way I see it, life is all about striving and growing. I never want to have made it; I want to continue making it!"

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Richard Branson

On a Scale of 1 to 10, Compared to Richard Branson, How Relatable Are You?

Richard Branson

Richard Branson's ABCs of Business

Richard Branson

Richard Branson on the Importance of Taking Meaningful Risks