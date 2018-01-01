Kathleen Elkins

Kathleen Elkins is an editorial intern at Business Insider, covering strategy and careers.

Richard Branson: 'I Don't Believe That Retirement Should Be the Goal'
Richard Branson: 'I Don't Believe That Retirement Should Be the Goal'

The self-made billionaire could retire at the drop of a dime -- but retirement is the last thing on the 66-year-old's mind.
How This Janitor Secretly Amassed an $8 Million Fortune
How This Janitor Secretly Amassed an $8 Million Fortune

You don't need to earn a massive paycheck to become a millionaire.
How One Couple Saved $1 Million in 4 Years to Retire by Age 43
How One Couple Saved $1 Million in 4 Years to Retire by Age 43

Inspired by the idea of retiring early, the husband-wife duo with two kids vowed to build a portfolio of $1 million and no debt by February 2017.
What 11 Successful People Did for Their First Jobs -- and What They Were Paid
What 11 Successful People Did for Their First Jobs -- and What They Were Paid

From making paper deliveries to selling tuxedos, the first jobs these 11 successful people shared weren't always the most glamorous.
9 Brilliant Business Books You Can Read in an Afternoon
9 Brilliant Business Books You Can Read in an Afternoon

These short books are loaded with powerful information about selling, managing and investing.
What Warren Buffett Told a 7th-Grader Who Asked for His Advice
What Warren Buffett Told a 7th-Grader Who Asked for His Advice

It had nothing to do with good grades or eating all of your vegetables.
