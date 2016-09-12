Facebook

Facebook Announces Payment Capabilities for Messenger Service

The company is working with a number of payment providers including PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Stripe.
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook's Messenger application, which now boasts a billion users, is introducing new capabilities that will make it possible to pay for goods and services through Messenger or though "bots," or automated programs, that use the messaging app.

David Marcus, VP of messaging products at Facebook, said at the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference that the company was working with a number of payment providers including PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Stripe to implement the features.

(Reporting by Jonathan Weber)

