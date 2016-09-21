10 Must Read Books In 2016

September 21, 2016 6 min read

When it comes to running a business, there are some things you should do and keep in mind while running your business. One thing you should definitely do is read as much as you can. Even if you aren’t a business person yet, you should still read as much as you can to keep learning new things. It never hurts to learn something new every day. It helps us grow as humans and business people to read and continue to learn new things from reading. Here are 10 must-read books of 2016.

10. The 4-hour Work Week by Timothy Ferriss

You must be tired of the forty hour work week by now and think it could only be a dream to only have to work literally four hours per week. It doesn’t have to be a dream though. You really can make this happen if you truly want it to happen. Reading The 4 Hour Work Week by Timothy Ferriss will help you understand what you need to do to start your own business and literally only work four hours per week if you really want to. This book goes with Ferriss’s theory of “lifestyle design” where you can finally make your dream life come true.

9. Rework by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson

This is a definite must read for any aspiring business person who wants to start their own business or someone who has just started out with their business. It does point to mostly online based businesses. However, it also explains that you should sell a product that you want to use yourself. Not only this but it talks about the way people say they don’t have time to start a business and how that is no excuse and to stop saying that.

8. The $100 Startup by Chris Gillebeau

This is a must read for those who are still in college and want to start a business, those who are just getting out of high school or college and want to start their own business and are worried because they don’t have the money needed for a business. This book talks about people who are now making $50,000 per month or more and they simply started their business with a few bucks in their pocket. It is a great book for those wanting to start a business and who need the motivation and inspiration to do so.

7. The Lean Startup by Eric Ries

Another great book to motivate people who think they are too broke to start their business. If you think you don’t have enough money, get The Lean Startup along with The $100 Startup and read them back to back if you need to. These are motivational and inspirational books that will make you get out there and get started. The Lean Startup talks about how not to be wasteful and not to waste your own time or anyone else’s time with anything.

6. The Power of Your Mind by Chris Oyakhilome

When it comes to running any business, and to be successful at it, you must think positive about the business you are running and the life you are living. If you have been looking for a book that talks about managing your mind to think more positive, you have found it with this one. This book will help you learn the potential your mind really has and how to use it to make your business even better.

5. The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton Christensen

Have you ever heard of large companies treating their business like dinosaurs? If you have and you are tired of it, read this book that talks about why these businesses do this and how they can stop doing it right away. Why would any business person want to keep their business in the old days when today we have the use of excellent and amazing technology to help us succeed?

4. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

This book has been highly recommended by the investor on the hit show, “Shark Tank” Daymond John. He said this book absolutely changed his entire life after reading it. And why couldn’t it do the same for anyone else, right? Actually, the main point of this book is about setting goals in your business. Because how do you expect to get to a certain point in your business and hit the goals you want to achieve without setting the goals in the first place, right? Think and Grow Rich will help you learn how to set the right goals and achieve them.

3. Hustle: The Power to Charge Your Life with Money, Meaning, and Momentum by Neil Patel

Hustle is another highly recommended book everyone who is running a business, or even those who just like to read a lot, should either have on their book list or already on their bookshelves. This book talks about being the underdog and how to fight the system that tries desperately to stack the odds against you. This book will help motivate you and inspire you to make your business as successful as you want it to be.

2. As a Man Thinketh by James Allen

This book is a great one! So great that executive coach, Tony Robbins says he has read it over 12 times! It must be a great book then, right? Tony Robbins has worked with ex-president Bill Clinton and Paul Tudor who is a hedge fund manager. He even likes to give the book to friends and family as a gift because he says it is 100 percent precise, profound, and easy to read and understand. This book is another one about positive thinking and how your thoughts shape the way your life and business turns out.

1. The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holiday

Another author of another business book, “The 4-hour work week” by Timothy Ferriss recommends everyone starting a business or already has one going read this book as soon as they can. This book examines some of the most prominent names in the business world today including Steve Jobs and Marcus Aurelius. Highly recommended read for anyone in a business today!

Conclusion

Any of these books will help you get to where you want and need to be in your business. It doesn’t matter where you currently are in your business because they are for beginners and veterans alike.