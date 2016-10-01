Reach More Customers with Influencer Marketing

Here are a few simple ways to attract the right people to your brand.

A trusted brand recommendation is important when attracting the right leads. High-level influencer connections can help you connect with those prospects, which can make a significant impact on your visibility and sales.

How can your brand gain more customers online? By forging the right relationships with individuals and business leaders. Daily conversations can help your brand generate more recommendations, especially when it’s from a trusted source.

Purchases based on trust can save on marketing costs, and garner a high rate of return. Because of this, brands should include connecting with the right influencers as an important part of their strategy, especially on social media. There are a few simple ways you can use to attract the right people to your brand.

Connecting with top influencers for more leads

New customers come through a good brand image for your personal brand, which is built over time through daily interactions. Drive more sales with these tips:

Be relatable: Publish content that relates to your industry in a timely manner. Questions and feedback are a good way to track the latest trends. Focus on a few industry leaders and find out what they are publishing, engaging in conversation where you can. The more your brand interacts with these individuals or companies, the stronger your community will become, which generates more interest in your content as well.

Stay active on social media: Brands can better spread the word on the social networks that their community is most active in. Find out which platforms are generating the most buzz, and reach beyond your posts and tweets with regular interactions and shares. You can go even farther by participating in live chats, live streaming events, professional groups, offline meetings and hosting your own online events.

Promote your influencers: Your feedback and recommendations of others can directly impact your brand’s level of influence, which is a big factor in drawing attention from the right industry players. This in turn can compel them to share your content, and even invite you to become a guest blogger on their website. One mention from a high-level influencer can dramatically impact your sales.

Connecting with the right relationships online is worth the investment in time and effort. As more opportunities open up for your personal brand you can build a strong lead base that can be converted into sales. Personal connections are more valuable than ever, and can help your brand stand out from the rest.