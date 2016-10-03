Teamwork

The Importance of Teamwork and Collaboration

We can achieve more by working together.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Importance of Teamwork and Collaboration
Image credit: shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” -- Helen Keller

I was so inspired by the clip I saw of the Men's Triathlon World Series this week.

Two brothers were coming down the final stretch to the finish line when one almost collapsed from heat exhaustion.

What happened next inspired this 5 Minute Friday on The School of Greatness.

It’s something I think about a lot and has proved true in my life again and again.

Even if you feel solid on your own right now, there’s a message for you here in Episode 384.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Handball Team athlete. Howes hosts The School of Greatness podcast and was recognized by President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the country under 30. He has been featured in The New York Times, People, Men's Health, The Today Show and other major media outlets.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Teamwork

How Four Friends Became Successful Franchisees

Teamwork

10 Corny but Undeniably True and Inspiring Quotes About Teamwork

Teamwork

Want to Inspire Your Team for Success? Check Out These 11 Quotes From World Series Champs.