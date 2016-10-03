The Importance of Teamwork and Collaboration

October 3, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” -- Helen Keller

I was so inspired by the clip I saw of the Men's Triathlon World Series this week.

Two brothers were coming down the final stretch to the finish line when one almost collapsed from heat exhaustion.

What happened next inspired this 5 Minute Friday on The School of Greatness.

It’s something I think about a lot and has proved true in my life again and again.

Even if you feel solid on your own right now, there’s a message for you here in Episode 384.

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Handball Team athlete. Howes hosts The School of Greatness podcast and was recognized by President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the country under 30. He has been featured in The New York Times, People, Men's Health, The Today Show and other major media outlets.