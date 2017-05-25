3 Ways to Rethink Your Hiring Process

Implement these practices to cut down the time it takes to hire an employee.

May 25, 2017

The time it takes to hire has dramatically increased. Glassdoor’s June 2015 Why Is Hiring Taking Longer? report found that, from 2010 to 2014, the average time it took to hire an employee in the U.S. increased from 12.6 days to 22.9 days.

Understandably, this is a growing concern for talent acquisition professionals. ERE’s State of Talent Acquisition Survey 2016 found that talent acquisition leaders noted their chief concerns in hiring are speed of hiring and quality of candidates. Indeed, the time to hire issue is alarming. What does this say about the hiring process?

Let’s take a look at some processes that are actually faster than recruiting, screening, interviewing and hiring new employees:

Brew two batches of beer.

Brewing a batch of ale takes about two weeks. Looking at the current time it takes to hire one employee, it appears that companies can brew almost two batches of homebrew before they get a candidate to Day One.

Just as one wouldn’t rush a batch of homebrew, organizations don’t want to rush hiring. However, with some preparation and research, employers can know exactly what they need before starting. When they have a specific outlook, they can hire a lot faster.

Determine talent needs beforehand so hiring professionals aren’t left rushing out bad job postings. Vague job descriptions result in a large pool of talent who may not be qualified, forcing the hiring team to screen a long list of people. A well-written job description is concise, specific and an accurate representation of what the role entails. Job seekers shouldn’t be left guessing what their daily workload will look like or what the company stands for.

Create a list of duties and responsibilities the role entails, and give specifics about how much time each task will take. For example, if the posting is for a sales representative, highlight how 30 to 50 percent of the job involves travel. Tell candidates what skills and traits are best matched with the role. If the company needs good communication skills and experience with presentations, they should list this to deter introverts. The more detailed and straightforward, the better.

Watch a turtle swim across the Atlantic.

A turtle can swim 5,520 miles in the time it takes to hire. Here’s some context for this fun fact: A turtle can swim from Florida to London by the time a company begins its onboarding process.

Don’t sit still and watch good talent slip away because the hiring process is overcomplicated. Look for where to cut time and narrow down the candidate pool to get better matches.

Does screening out underqualified candidates take too much time? If better job descriptions aren’t helping speed up the pace, implement a referral program to fill the talent pool with better matches in a fast, efficient way. An employee referral program only works if employees participate. Focus on engaging them, and provide proper training so they submit good referrals. Create fun and exciting incentives so they are motivated to refer good candidates.

Most importantly, empower them with referral toolkits. Start by hosting a training seminar, then hand out content that guides them on how to find connections and refer them for roles they would succeed in. Include tips on social recruiting, reconnecting with previous connections, professional networking and how to consistently deliver a strong employer brand message that defines the company’s core values and mission.

Referrals take less time to hire and vet, and they’re typically already engaged with the company if the referrer has properly informed them.

Fly to the moon and back four times.

The average time it took NASA’s Apollo missions to reach the moon was about three days. Instead of following the same hiring process, one could consider flying to the moon and back four times.

Good news! Employers don’t have to go all the way to the moon for high quality hires. In fact, some of the best talent might be in their own backyards.

Look internally and start a talent mobility program. Not only will it improve retention and job satisfaction, but also it will save time by hiring those who already thrive in the company culture. A talent mobility program requires constant changes and updates because career development is often more effective when it is catered to an individual’s personal learning style. It starts with measuring and analyzing performance data. Help employees find their strengths and guide them through professional development. Empower them with tools and resources to help them achieve their goals and advance within the company.

With detailed job descriptions, a referral program where employees are well trained and a robust talent mobility process that engages the staff in their career development, hiring professionals can cut down on the ever-expanding hiring process.