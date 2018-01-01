Kes Thygesen

Kes Thygesen

Guest Writer
Co-founder and head of product at RolePoint

Kes Thygesen is the co-founder and head of product at RolePoint, a complete social recruiting suite that provides unrivaled access and reach to quality job candidates.

More From Kes Thygesen

3 Ways to Rethink Your Hiring Process
Hiring

Implement these practices to cut down the time it takes to hire an employee.
5 min read
Why Office Communication is Highly Valued and Often Ignored
Company Culture

A huge number of employees don't trust their bosses, and it's not hard to figure out why.
5 min read
Why So Many Businesses Mess Up Employee Development
Training

Too often, businesses fail to identify their employees' strengths and toss money into training that won't take.
5 min read
All You Need to Know About Creating a Culture Based on Growth
Growth

It starts with your company's values.
5 min read
4 Ways to Personalize the Employee Experience
Leadership

Personalization goes beyond just wellness programs and coffee perks -- it needs to be applied to the entire employee experience.
4 min read
How to Give Millennials the Employee Development They Want
Gen Y Professional Development

The future of your company could depend on how well you understand young workers' need for mobility and provide training to help them achieve agreed-upon goals.
5 min read
How Keeping a Human Element in Your Hiring Process Sets You Up for Success
Hiring Employees

Smart companies engage top job candidates by making a personal connection and finding ways to move more quickly on key decisions.
5 min read
All You Need to Know About Screening 'Scrapper' Candidates
Hiring Employees

Have you also heard of the 'silver spoon' candidate? Which type is for you?
6 min read
3 Tools to Build a Leadership Pipeline
Leadership

Use these three tips to build a talent pipeline of future leaders and ensure your company remains in good hands.
4 min read
4 Ways to Train Employee-Referral Rock Stars
employee referral

An employee referral rockstar is consistent and driven to find the best cultural fits for his or her employer's hiring team.
5 min read
Interested in a Performance-Management System? Establish Trust First.
Management

Employers who can illustrate this connection for their workforce will be well on their way to large-scale growth.
5 min read
Pay Close Attention to Candidate Experience for Long-Lasting Benefits
Candidate experience

Re-engaging quality applicants is easy if they had a positive experience the first time around.
5 min read
Use the Candidate's Recruiting Experience to Find the Best Talent
Recruiting

Think like the applicant. It will open your eyes to a new way of promoting jobs, interviewing and follow-up.
5 min read
These Social Media Tips Will Make You Rethink Recruiting
Recruiting

The four biggest social media outlets provide unique features that can be used to grab the attention of job seekers.
6 min read
These Social Media Tips Will Make You Rethink Recruiting
Social Media

Enlist your current employees to help seek out the best talent.
6 min read
