Federal Government

Obama Administration Rolls Out Rules on Paid Sick Leave, Pay Data

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez told reporters in a phone call that the sick leave rule would directly affect more than 1.1 million workers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Obama Administration Rolls Out Rules on Paid Sick Leave, Pay Data
Image credit: Emmanuele Contini | Shutterstock
U.S. President Barack Obama
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Obama administration on Thursday finalized rules requiring federal contractors to provide paid sick leave to employees and expanding the type of data employers must provide on their pay practices.

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez told reporters in a phone call that the sick leave rule would directly affect more than 1.1 million workers. Effective Jan. 1, it will require companies working on federal contracts to provide up to seven days of earned leave.

"You shouldn’t have to win the boss lottery or the geographic lottery to have access to paid sick leave," Perez said, noting that the rule would help businesses by decreasing turnover and ensuring sick employees don't show up for work.

Meanwhile, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which enforces federal employment discrimination laws, released the final version of a new reporting form requiring employers with 100 or more employees to annually disclose aggregated pay data. The information must be broken down according to the gender, race and ethnicity of employees.

EEOC Chair Jenny Yang said on the call that the new reporting requirements would make it easier for the agency to root out discriminatory pay practices.

Business groups, however, say analyzing pay data is complicated, and the new information employers must disclose will do little to help the EEOC while opening companies up to more discrimination claims.

The same groups and many Republicans in Congress say the sick leave rule could discourage many employers, particularly small businesses, from seeking federal contracts.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and David Gregorio)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Federal Government

How to Watch James Comey's Testimony Before Congress Online

Federal Government

Facebook Says Government Requests for Account Data Have Risen 27 Percent

News and Trends

Why Businesses Should Pay Attention to the 2020 Census