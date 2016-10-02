Infographics

Infographic: The Future Of Marketplace Services In The UAE

Infographic: The Future Of Marketplace Services In The UAE
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
If you are a person living in the UAE, you may be well aware of the tedious process involved in getting a phone repaired, a broken air conditioner fixed, a leaking pipe repaired, or even getting efficient cleaning services for your homes. An infographic brought out by PayFort, in partnership with home services online platform mrUsta, explores the region’s service industry, customer behavior in consuming services, and the levels of digital intervention in the industry, among others. With 25% of the country’s SMEs in the services sector, and 87% of these businesses not marketing their services online, this infographic notes a need for the service providers to embrace the online medium. The infographic also lists the various benefits from going digital- for both service providers (Ustas) and customers. While Ustas enjoy a wider reach for their services, customers are able to hire reliable companies based on their track record. With respect to online channels preferred by customers, data from MrUsta’s operations indicates a head-to-head relationship between the web and mobile mediums (53%-47%), with the marketplace noticing 45% of customers retuning to use the platform. Check out the infographic below for more insights on state of marketplace services in the UAE.

Related: Startup mrUsta Offers A MENA-based Platform For Your Service Needs

