4 Visualization Techniques That Can Propel Your Success

I strongly believe in the power of visualization. We must “see that image” in our mind before we ever venture forth to manifest it.

Jim Carrey is one of my favorite examples of this. The famous comedian and actor was once a “wannabe.” I remember seeing a highlight of his appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" back in 1997 and he spoke about his early days trying to make it in the entertainment business. He was broke and had no future. But he took a blank check and wrote out $10 million dollars to himself for acting services rendered and dated it for Thanksgiving 1995.

He said that he carried that check in his wallet at all times and looked at it every morning, visualizing receiving $10 million dollars. Five years after he wrote the check to himself and right before Thanksgiving 1995, he found out that he was going to make $10 million dollars from the movie "Dumb and Dumber." That’s the power of visualizing your dreams. That’s the power of dreaming. That’s the power of relentlessly believing and working toward your vision every single day.

Here are four ways to help make visualization work for you.

1. Picture yourself victorious.

If you can’t see it, then it’s not going to happen. In order to achieve your biggest goals and dreams, you have to picture yourself victorious. You have to look beyond your current circumstances and past failures. Visualize as many details as you can. If you’re on the beach, feel the warm sun on your body, the wind in your hair, the salty ocean waves spraying on your face. Imagine the environment, the people around you, what you’re wearing, what you’re hearing. Re-create any feelings that are in alignment with your dreams. For me, I visualized myself playing college football. I smelled the locker room and the cut grass on the football field, and I heard the crowds in the bleachers as they shouted for Matt Mayberry. If you make this part of your daily routine, you will be amazed at the improvement in your life and astounded when your dream is realized.

2. Utilize the power of a trigger card.

When I was 16-years-old and after a teenage drug addiction easily could have killed me, my biggest goal and dream at the time was to get a Division I college scholarship for football. I put this incredibly huge goal at the time on a note card which served as my trigger card. From my 3×5 index cards, I read daily: “I will receive a Division I college scholarship for football by next year.”

I could feel how awesome the moment was, and I felt happy and alive. Get in the habit of doing this every day like I did. Each morning and each night, read those index cards, close your eyes, and imagine yourself accomplishing and following through on that major goal of yours. Whether you write yourself a check like Jim Carrey did or put your biggest goal and dream on a note card like I did, just make sure to utilize the power of a trigger card. There is no right or wrong way to do it.

3. Create a vision board.

A vision board worked wonders in my life when I believed there was no bigger future in store for me. It gave me the chance to actually see my goals. This vision board can be a poster board, a piece of paper, the back of a cardboard box, or anything you have. You could even use a vision book. On the vision boards and inside the books, put pictures that illustrate what you desire in your life. For me, it was photos of college football players who played their optimal best. I wanted to be one of the best, too. On my vision boards I also posted quotes that embodied what I wanted and I read them every single day.

4. Feed your mind with happy, loving memories.

It’s important to constantly feed your mind with happy, loving memories. I’m not referring to reliving the past, but to recreating those moments that once made you smile. Recall times of happiness in your home, such as a birthday party, a get-together with friends, a special holiday or something encouraging a loved one expressed. Do whatever you have to do to keep the naysayers and negative people out of your life as much as possible. You need all the happiness and love you can surround yourself with if you want to constantly focus and work toward your dreams.

It’s important to note that visualization alone isn't enough, however, it is an integral part of the process of you becoming the best version of yourself.