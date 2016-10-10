Negotiation

Tips on Mastering Negotiation in Business and Life From a Former FBI Negotiator

Image credit: LewisHowes.com
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Buckle up because this episode of  The School of Greatness is a non-stop ride of fascinating tactics.

I heard about today’s guest because he recently came out with a new book about negotiation. If you’re any kind of business person, you know the importance of this skill.

I thought I was a pretty good negotiator already, but I wanted to learn more. So I invited Chris Voss to come by the studio for an interview.

Little did I know how much I would learn.

Within the first 15 minutes Chris and I were role playing as if a real life hostage scenario was happening and he was the bad guy. That was just the beginning.

I couldn’t stop asking Chris questions because I was learning so much, and the information was so powerful.

Chris is not just an author. He worked in the FBI (and the police force) for over 20 years as a top hostage negotiator, working over 150 kidnappings, to say the least.

Now he runs a top consulting company and teaches negotiation to graduate students at universities like Harvard and Georgetown.

I guarantee you’ll learn something valuable within the first ten minutes of listening to this interview.

Get ready to take lots of notes in Episode 379 with Chris Voss.

