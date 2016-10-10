Tips on Mastering Negotiation in Business and Life From a Former FBI Negotiator

October 10, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Buckle up because this episode of The School of Greatness is a non-stop ride of fascinating tactics.

I heard about today’s guest because he recently came out with a new book about negotiation. If you’re any kind of business person, you know the importance of this skill.

I thought I was a pretty good negotiator already, but I wanted to learn more. So I invited Chris Voss to come by the studio for an interview.

Little did I know how much I would learn.

Within the first 15 minutes Chris and I were role playing as if a real life hostage scenario was happening and he was the bad guy. That was just the beginning.

I couldn’t stop asking Chris questions because I was learning so much, and the information was so powerful.

Chris is not just an author. He worked in the FBI (and the police force) for over 20 years as a top hostage negotiator, working over 150 kidnappings, to say the least.

Now he runs a top consulting company and teaches negotiation to graduate students at universities like Harvard and Georgetown.

I guarantee you’ll learn something valuable within the first ten minutes of listening to this interview.

Get ready to take lots of notes in Episode 379 with Chris Voss.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.