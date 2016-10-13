Logistics A Game Changer For eCommerce

October 13, 2016 4 min read

The world is moving faster every day, and getting what we need rapidly is the mantra of our times. This is the most obvious way that we shop and that becomes the process of online businesses. The Ascent of hyperlocal companies is quite significant in the year 2016. Companies like Roadrunner (Logistics), Shadowfax (Logistics), Swiggy (Food), can be seen as a perfect example of this ascent.

The logistics sector is highly popular in the nation, especially the intra-city model. However, new businesses of 2016 have figured out how to move toward with proper sorting of the segment. The landing of more than 15 online logistics commercial centers, for example, Blow Horn, The Porter, and Moovo in the most recent year has a disposed man in the middle in sub-contracting.

With so much potential in the market, the on interest logistics area is certain to develop, despite the fact that it could do with some more subsidizing. If the modern development that the nation has viewed in the previous two decades is any significant indication, India will soon require more players for its logistics requirements. Moreover, with hyperlocal companies coming up each day, the industry will undoubtedly get instant boost and support which will result in better and long lasting customer satisfaction ratio.

Delivery of the perfect and satisfactory product to the customer on-time could be really very big challenge in eCommerce for virtual stores. In spite of the fact that online stores can utilize dispatch organizations for conveying their item to customers, there are pro organizations that handle logistics and delivery of a product for eCommerce business.

Using such strategic logistics approaches implies that you can likewise utilize logistics services to offer cash on delivery option, which is clearly the most favored payment mode in India, and also collect the product directly from the customer location if any product return is demanded.

Steps To Strengthen Their Logistics

1.Availability of Multiple Options For Customers: If you want to give perfect shopping or buying experience to your customer then you should provide multiple options as per the requirement. The variety of customer will increase the demand and interest ratio which will significantly give rise to the sales and profit levels.

2. Best Shipping Partners: In order to provide trusted source of shopping and best customer experience to your customer, you should choose best shipping partner for perfect satisfaction in on time delivery of the products. Example, Flipkart has Ekart, Snapdeal has GoJava and LatestOne.com is with Blue Dart & Aramex etc.

3. Transparency in Shipping and Shopping Prices and Terms & Conditions: Transparency is the only thing that makes a shopping website or source trusted in the view of a customer. Therefore, shopping and shipping prices should be mentioned clearly without any customer attraction attempt.

4. Use of Advanced Logistic Tools: The sales and reliability ratio of the customer can be enhanced if a company will use advanced and updated logistic tools. You need to research about multiple available tools and then you should select the best tool that fits for your need.

5. Convenient Return Policy for Customers: Return policy is one of the most important thing that eCommerce company should necessarily improve in order to enhance customer satisfaction and customer experience.

6. Time To Time Service and Policy Updates: When you have advancements and changes in your company then you should also do necessary changes in the policies and terms.

How Efficient Logistic Make Customers Happy

Product Tracing and Tracking: Customers appreciate the eCommerce companies with the product tracking advantage. Integration of product Tracing and Tracking can make all your customers happier.

Trusted Sellers: If you want to give best purchase experience to all your customers then you need to make sure that all the sellers are trusted. Thus, you will ensure best happy features for your customers.

Supply Chain Connection: Managing the supply chain connection and networking to your eCommerce will allow you to get all the privileges of best logistic strategy which will lead you to provide better and much more satisfactory results.

Flexibility in Locations: When you will apply logistic strategy properly then you would be able to provide the choice of location and therefore better and quicker delivery options as well.

Recently, major eCommerce players took multiple steps to attract customers and to strengthen their logistics. Flipkart, talked about hiring 10,000 temporary staff during this festive season to strengthen logistics. Amazon launched Amazon prime paid membership before the festive season, LatestOne.com opened fulfillment center in Mumbai and Snapdeal announced user upgrade to Snapdeal Gold.

The crux of the story is logistic is an integral part of the eCommerce companies. Timely product delivery and product return, add value to the overall customer experience during the festive season or otherwise.