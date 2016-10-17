Events

5 Reasons to Host Your Own Event

Learn how you can make your live event a success.
5 Reasons to Host Your Own Event
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Back to the solo round today on The School of Greatness!

As promised, I’m recapping the first ever Summit of Greatness.

But I didn’t just want to tell you what happened to make this event such a success. I wanted to share the reasons I think hosting a live event is so worth all the effort.

Here are my thoughts on the whole process and why to consider doing something similar for your community in Episode 392.

