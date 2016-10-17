5 Reasons to Host Your Own Event

October 17, 2016 1 min read

Back to the solo round today on The School of Greatness!

As promised, I’m recapping the first ever Summit of Greatness.

But I didn’t just want to tell you what happened to make this event such a success. I wanted to share the reasons I think hosting a live event is so worth all the effort.

Here are my thoughts on the whole process and why to consider doing something similar for your community in Episode 392.

