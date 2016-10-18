Wondering Which App Is Using Most Of Your Data? Here's The Answer

October 18, 2016 2 min read

What is the first thing you reach out for in the morning? The answer is ‘phone’. This phenomenon describes an entire generation of people who cannot imagine their lives without Apples and Androids. A couple of clicks and a few MBs are all you need to log into the digital world and get stuff done. Apps have made our lives so much easier, although getting those apps can eat away your precious internet data.

So how do you solve that?

Gigato has the solution. This mobile application allows app publishers to reward their users with packs of unrestricted mobile data based on the data usage incurred on the app. Gigato reimburses almost 108 GB daily to these users. So not only do consumers get to browse as much as they like, the app economy also reaps the benefits.

Gigato monitored it's 500 users across different cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the age group of 18 - 24 years over a period of two weeks and compiled the results in an infographic.

Listed below is the data consumption pattern of the users:

Mobile messaging apps are the most used apps. Maximum data for these apps is used by people in Mumbai, which is more than 500 MB of data.

Delhi consumes 330 MB data when it comes to music apps, while Bangalore leads in the use of fashion discovery platforms with 135 MB being used.

Bangalore emerged the most active on social media platforms and Delhi is more interested in dating apps.

It was observed that 7am - 9am and 5pm - 7pm are the peak hours of data consumption as most users commute during these hours.