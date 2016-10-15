Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: COS

Image credit: COS
COS AW16
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

The COS AW16 collection is rich in both color and texture- partly because the collection is inspired by the work of Berlin-based artist Lev Khesin whose works consists of semi-transparent layers and deep muted, gradient colors.

It’s evident that the range is intent on conveying a mixture of deep pigments and subtle layering, displayed by high turtlenecks and elongated sleeves in geometric defining cuts.

COS AW16
Source: COS

One ensemble we’re keen on? A navy merino wool top paired with a classic navy wool tailored jacket and trousers, finished off with a pair of black leather sneakers. It sure looks good to us. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

