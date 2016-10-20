Google May Launch Dedicated Search Results For Mobile

October 20, 2016 2 min read

Google is reportedly on the verge of releasing dedicated search results for mobile.

Reports suggest that Google disclosed these plans in a keynote speech by Gary Illyes, a webmaster and trends analyst at Google. Currently, Google searches featuring the same criteria reveal identical results on both mobile and PC platform- something that is set to be changed. Though the outcome of this change hasn’t yet been defined, it should lead to more relevant results for mobile when searching on a mobile operating system.

As of now, searches made from mobile platforms like Android and iOS have overtaken those of desktop and laptop, but the results have stayed the same no matter what the platform. It’s said that the desktop index would remain in place, but it would not be as up to date as the mobile one, though to what extent, is still unclear.

This is something Google has been planning for a while, as Google's Illyes tweeted about it over a year ago.

