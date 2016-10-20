Technology

Google May Launch Dedicated Search Results For Mobile

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google May Launch Dedicated Search Results For Mobile
Image credit: ouh_desire / Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google is reportedly on the verge of releasing dedicated search results for mobile.

 
 
x

Reports suggest that Google disclosed these plans in a keynote speech by Gary Illyes, a webmaster and trends analyst at Google. Currently, Google searches featuring the same criteria reveal identical results on both mobile and PC platform- something that is set to be changed. Though the outcome of this change hasn’t yet been defined, it should lead to more relevant results for mobile when searching on a mobile operating system.

As of now, searches made from mobile platforms like Android and iOS have overtaken those of desktop and laptop, but the results have stayed the same no matter what the platform. It’s said that the desktop index would remain in place, but it would not be as up to date as the mobile one, though to what extent, is still unclear.

This is something Google has been planning for a while, as Google's Illyes tweeted about it over a year ago.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: 10 Things To Expect At Google's City Of The Future: Project Sidewalk

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Think About It: Lenovo Thinkpad X13 And X13 Yoga

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?

Technology

Google Play Replaces Family Apps With 'Teacher-Approved' Kids Tab