Facebook

Facebook Now Lets You Officially Endorse a Presidential Candidate

This latest move is another example of what the social network has recently described as 'a broader effort designed to get more people engaged in the civic process.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Facebook Now Lets You Officially Endorse a Presidential Candidate
Image credit: Facebook via Business Insider
Tech Reporter for Business Insider
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

You may already "like" a 2016 presidential candidate's page on Facebook, but the social network is now letting you go a step further by outright endorsing them to your friends.

Image credit: Facebook via Business Insider

“Similar to how politicians, newspapers and organizations endorse candidates for elected office, this feature allows anyone on Facebook to do the same," Facebook’s product manager for civic engagement Samidh Chakrabart told Business Insider in a statement on Tuesday. "People who want to voice their support can visit a candidate’s Page, click on the endorsements tab and explain their rationale for choosing that candidate.”

While Facebook users have long been able to show their support for a candidate by liking and sharing their official page, an endorsement encourages you to post a message to the News Feed explaining your support. A Facebook spokesperson said that you can choose to have your endorsement publicly visible from your profile or only to your friends. Candidates will be able to feature certain public endorsements on their page.

The spokesperson said that Facebook records endorsements only for showing friends who have endorsed a particular candidate.

This latest move is another example of what Facebook has recently described as "a broader effort designed to get more people engaged in the civic process." When Facebook showed prompts in the News Feed reminding people to register to vote, multiple states reported a significant spike in registrations.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Facebook

How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 7 Steps

Facebook

Facebook Expands 'Community Help' Hub for People in Quarantine

Facebook

Facebook Denies Being a Social Network in Lawsuit Response