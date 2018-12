Tech Reporter for Business Insider

Alex Heath is a tech reporter for Business Insider in New York City. He covers social media companies such as Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter. He also writes about the hottest apps and startups.

Before joining Business Insider in 2015, he closely covered Apple for the website Cult of Mac. He has been a guest on shows like Good Morning America, BBC World News, Marketplace Tech and This Week in Tech.

He prefers getting tips and pitches via email or Twitter DM.