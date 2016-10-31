Fashion

Industry Insider: Nez Gebreel, CEO, Dubai Design And Fashion Council

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Industry Insider: Nez Gebreel, CEO, Dubai Design And Fashion Council
Image credit: Dubai Design and Fashion Council
Nez Gebreel, CEO, DDFC
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nez Gebreel, CEO, Dubai Design and Fashion Council offers pointers to the region's aspiring design and creative entrepreneurs on what it takes to turn their passion project into a business venture.

1. It’s really all about the product. Everything else will follow. 

2. Research your landscape and differentiate your business angle. Determine how your business will stand out within a market where numerous emerging designers are vying for a spot of visibility. 

3. Find a niche market. Understand who your core customers are and what they are looking for. 

4. Know your competitors. Being aware of what is going on in the design and fashion industry is key. It is an ever-changing industry with new trends and topics making the news on a daily basis. 

5. Communication is key. It is important to get the word out on your business and your product on the best channels for it. Know your target audience and aim for them through the popular channels that they frequent. 

6. Learn about the basics of copyrights, patents and trademarks, and understand your rights. Intellectual property protection is very important for design and creative businesses.

Related: Fashion Focus: Nurturing Entrepreneurship In The MENA Region's Style Sector

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Fashion

How the CEO of Moral Code Footwear Blends Fashion and Compassion

Fashion

Perseverance Took Rails From a Pipe Dream to a Global Fashion Phenomenon

Fashion

LIV's Swiss-Made, Affordable Watches are Made to Keep Up with Hectic Schedules