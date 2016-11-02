Know How AgriTech Accelerator Program Will Benefit Startups

November 2, 2016 3 min read

T-Hub, one of the largest startup ecosystem builders in India announces the launch of ‘AgriTech Accelerator Program’ in partnership with ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid-Tropics), powered by RViP (Riverbridge Ventures Innovations Platform).

The program will begin on 15th February 2017. During the three-month acceleration period, RViP in association with ICRISAT & T-Hub will engage with start-ups through its unique scaling model and work as a full-time partner for enabling and scaling the efforts of the participating startups.

Speaking on the recent development, Dr. David Bergvinson, ICRISAT Director General said “In order to double Indian farmers’ income by 2022, we need to accelerate the development and delivery of demand-driven innovation that gives economic agency to farmers. The AgriTech Accelerator program will bring together agriculture, IT and finance entrepreneurs to develop tailored services, technologies, and market integration to support sustainable (social, economic, environmental) rural development at scale.”

Here are few benefits which AgriTech will leverage through this ink:

1. The potential to innovate and scale innovation from startups is what they are trying to achieve through the AgriTech Accelerator. With AgriTech being a specialized vertical at T- Hub, they are sourcing the top startups globally to come up with solutions which will solve the myriad challenges faced by the sector.

2. Through this sector and stage- focused approach, they are banking on providing interventions to the top startups that get selected for the accelerator to allow them to scale and go-to-market with the right methodologies.

3. This initiative is designed to enable the participating startups to scale their projects through real-time management, full-time engagement, and knowledge sharing. The selection process involves up to 3 levels of application screening including manual screening to curate the most relevant applications to finally identifying the top 10 participants of the program.

4. This program will help develop a working model for the AgriTech start-ups/innovative ideas through practical business models and perfected products with market acceptability.

“Scaling platforms need to redefine the conventional accelerator programs through well designed and differentiated engagement to ensure ‘Enable to Scale’. We at RViP intend to address this gap” said Vishnu Gorantala, Founder, Riverbridge Ventures Innovations Platform – RViP.

T-Hub is a unique public/private partnership between the government of Telangana, three of India’s premier academic institutes (IIIT-H, ISB and NALSAR) and key private sector leaders. T-Hub aims to forge many such partnerships with governments and corporates across the world to setup T-Bridge centers, strengthening trade relations and attracting investment into the state of Telangana.

This partnership will help Agri Startup to scale innovations into successful businesses worldwide.