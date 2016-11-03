Facebook Is Testing Snapchat-Inspired Camera Features

November 3, 2016 2 min read

Facebook has been adapting Snapchat features for a while now, however, Facebook's new camera feature is pretty much identical to Snapchat.

Complete with similar features such as photos and video clips that disappear after 24 hours, fancy filter overlays that add special effects or turn you and your friends into different characters, one-to-one messages rather than a public news feed, among others, Facebook is currently testing its new Snapchat-inspired camera features with limited users. The new update for Facebook's app will update the camera, and is said to make sharing "fast, fun, and flexible" according to camera product manager Sachin Monga.

Initially tested during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, the app now seems to be a lot more flexible and almost ready for the masses, and there are some arty Prisma-esque effects built into the camera as well. Once you make a photo or video, you can then post it to the News Feed or send it directly to friends, who will have 24 hours to watch it. You can also save the messages before it disappears.

There is a chance the big guns at Facebook decided to choose this route due to the struggle to keep the social media network interesting to younger crowds. There is no news, as of now, on when these features would reach everyone, but rumors suggest that it might be quite soon.

