Can Facebook and Amazon Save the Stock Market?
Can Facebook and Amazon Save the Stock Market?

The stock market was down today, but FANG stocks were still up.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money
The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money

Facebook is a money-making juggernaut, not a philanthropic endeavor.
Jake Kanter | 4 min read
Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments
Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments

The company confirmed it looked into his investments and trading activity.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'
Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'

Racial discrimination at Facebook is real,' wrote Mark Luckie, a former company strategic partner manager, who published a post on Tuesday calling out the discrimination issues occurring at the social network.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches

Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches

Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, With Precious Few Exceptions
Tech Stocks Continue to Tumble, With Precious Few Exceptions

The Entrepreneur Index™ had another rough day on Tuesday.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Confidence in the Economy Is Plunging, and so Are Stock Prices
Confidence in the Economy Is Plunging, and so Are Stock Prices

The Entrepreneur Index™ hit the skids on Monday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
60 Second Video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi, and Facebook Friends Aren't Real
60 Second Video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi, and Facebook Friends Aren't Real

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports
Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports

This story is yet another dent to Facebook's reputation.
Richard Lawler | 4 min read
My Company Is Leaving Facebook. And So Can Yours.
My Company Is Leaving Facebook. And So Can Yours.

Facebook goes against our moral code as a company, and the clicks we get rarely result in conversions.
Göran Wågström | 5 min read
Facebook is the largest social networking site worldwide.

The site was co-founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg while still a student at Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass. Membership was initially limited to Harvard students but the site eventually opened to other college and high school students. Membership was extended to anyone with a valid email address in 2006.

Some of Facebook's early investors included PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Microsoft. Napster founder Sean Parker was Facebook's founding president.

Facebook allows users to create profiles than can include photos, personal interests and contact information. Users can communicate over a variety of public and private posting features.

The site has also become a useful marketing tool for businesses and brands, including Entrepreneur Magazine.

Early on, Facebook was often compared to Myspace, another social networking site. Other popular social media sites such as Twitter and Google+ rival Facebook in terms of users and features.

Facebook went public in 2012 and raised more than $100 billion.

