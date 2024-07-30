Get All Access for $5/mo

Facebook Issues Apology After Photo of Donald Trump Was Erroneously Labeled 'Altered' The public affairs director at Facebook's parent company Meta, wrote on X the label was "an error."

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A spokesperson for Meta apologized on Monday after X users noticed that a photo of Donald Trump was mislabeled as "altered."
  • The photo was taken moments after the attempted assassination of the former U.S. President earlier this month.

Facebook is issuing a correction after eagle-eyed users on X noticed that a photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump was being incorrectly censored.

The now-famous photo of Trump putting his fist in the air during the attempt on his life earlier this month in Pennsylvania was erroneously labeled "altered."

Related: Tech Leaders Speak Out After Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump

"Independent fact-checkers reviewed a similar photo and said it was altered in a way that could mislead people," a message read on screens beneath the image.

However, the photo in question was not altered and was originally taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci and distributed by the AP.

In response to the pushback, Dani Lever, the public affairs director at Facebook's parent company Meta, wrote on X the label was "an error" and that the message was supposed to appear on a different, altered version of the image.

"In some cases our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo. This has been fixed and we apologize for the mistake," Lever wrote on X.

The incorrect censorship comes weeks after tech leaders voiced their well wishes for Trump's recovery following the attempt on his life, including Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Related: Mark Cuban Warns About Fake Fundraisers on Social Media After Assassination Attempt: 'Makes Things Worse'

"This is such a sad day for our country," Zuckerberg said, at the time. "Political violence undermines democracy and must always be condemned."

Zuckerberg is not affiliated with any political party, though a 2019 Time report found that he was secretly recommending potential hires to now-U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's 2020 Democratic presidential campaign team.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

Stephen Nedoroscik Helped Team USA Win Bronze After Nailing an 'Impossible Task.' Here's the Counterintuitive Advice His Coach Used to Get Him Ready.

The U.S. men's gymnastics team's first Olympic medal in 16 years was just one pommel horse routine away. Here's how a gymnastics coach got the best from his athlete when it mattered most.

By David James
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

These Grandparents Make $10,000 a Month on Their Delivery Side Hustle, With Free Workcations — 'We Hit a Hotel With a Pool'

These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Giggin' Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Apple Finally Revealed a First Look at Apple Intelligence. Here's Why the Tech Giant's Slow and Steady Approach to AI Could Be Beneficial.

Apple is taking its time with AI. And the CEO of an AI detection company thinks that may not be a bad thing.

By Sherin Shibu
Travel

Transform Your Business Travel with a Lifetime OneAir Elite Plan for $100

Save big on flights, hotels, and more with lifetime access to exclusive deals.

By StackCommerce