Picture Perfect: Sony Expands The Cyber-Shot Series

Image credit: Sony
Sony RX100
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V model brings a new level of performance and speed to compact cameras. It features a 20.1 megapixel sensor, an autofocus system and a Fast Hybrid AF system shooting 24 frames per second. The RX100 V is packed with a newly developed 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a DRAM chip, and a Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* 24-70 mm F1.8 - 2.8 large aperture lens.

Sony RX100. Image credit: Sony.
With 4K video recording and full pixel readout, the RX100 V condenses about 1.7 times more data than what’s required for 4K movies so the output looks unbeatably brilliant. RX100 V combines technological advancements and a compact body making it an ideal choice for photographers.

