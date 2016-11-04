Picture Perfect: Sony Expands The Cyber-Shot Series
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V model brings a new level of performance and speed to compact cameras. It features a 20.1 megapixel sensor, an autofocus system and a Fast Hybrid AF system shooting 24 frames per second. The RX100 V is packed with a newly developed 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a DRAM chip, and a Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* 24-70 mm F1.8 - 2.8 large aperture lens.