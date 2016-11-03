Watch This Endearing Mentorship Moment from the Chicago Cubs' World Series Win

November 3, 2016 2 min read

Even if you aren't a baseball fan, it's easy to relate to this dugout exchange between two Chicago Cubs players -- 27-year-old first baseman Anthony Rizzo and 39-year-old catcher David Ross -- during the tense final game of the World Series matchup between the Cubs and the Cleveland Indians.

A video captured by Fox Sports sees an enthusiastic Rizzo breaking down his emotional state for the more serene Ross. "I can't control myself, I'm trying my best. I'm emotional," explained Rizzo, to which Ross cautions, "Well it's only going to get worse, just to continue to breathe, that's all you can do, buddy."

Related: 4 Ways to Get Anyone -- Even Your Heroes -- to Be Your Mentor

It was then that, Rizzo, who began his MLB career as a San Diego Padre, jokingly quoted one of that city's favorite fictional sons, Anchorman's Ron Burgundy. "I'm in a glass case of emotions right now." Ross's response? "Wait until the ninth with this three-run lead." Mind you, this conversation happened early on in a game that included a rain delay and ended after 10 innings.

We've all been in situations during the course of our careers where we have sweated the details and put in the time and the work to achieve a goal and you can finally see it in your grasp. The chat between Rizzo and Ross is a perfect example of why you need people of all levels of experience to make up an effective team. That combination of youthful exuberance and veteran experience allows everyone to manage expectations, but still enjoy the moment.

Rizzo is six years into his MLB career, but as of today, Ross is officially retired, after a day he's not likely to forget any time soon. Your team winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years is not a bad way to go out.