Things To Remember No Matter How Successful You Become

November 4, 2016 4 min read

Climbing the ladder of success is not an easy task. As the famous saying of Mahatma Gandhi goes, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” However, things might change once to taste the sweet taste of success, it is important that you don’t let the air get into your head. Here are ten things you must never forget no matter how high you soar in your life.

1. Stay Humble

Always remember the people who helped you, no matter how talented you are and irrespective of the heights you have climbed. It wouldn’t be possible without the help from others. Always remember their contribution, stay humble and true to yourself. It will help you find added purpose in life and make you feel good.

2. Don’t forget where you started from

People often forget their beginnings after attaining a certain level of success, the way your life is and the way your life was will be different. But never forget where you started from, always treat everyone with equal respect and dignity.

3. Stop the urge to splurge

Spend on your luxurious, they are needed in life. But you need to know where to stop. The success you attained is because of your hard work, don’t let it slip out easily. Enjoy your life but make sure you can enjoy it till the end.

4. Your only competition is yourself

Don’t burden yourself or stress yourself out with what is there is the market. The only person you need to compete with is yourself. Always strive to be a better version of you. Discover news ways of adding value to the business and to the society.

5. Give back to the society

It is important to contribute for the larger good of the society. In fact, research says that you get more happiness by sharing what you have over spending it on yourself. Even if it is a small contribution make sure that you contribute towards the society. It does not need to be in cash always sometimes contributing your time is enough to make all the difference. Social good should be engrained in your organization and should be practiced as a way of life rather than a compulsion.

6. Stay off drugs

None of us are superheroes, the stress levels can get extremely high and they can tear you apart. There might me inscrutable number of responsibilities and drugs might seem like a solution to tackle them. But remember drugs will only add to the worry, it will drain your health and your wealth. Always stay clean and say no to drugs under all circumstances. Because it is the problem and not the solution.

7. Follow your routine

This doesn’t mean that you lead a mechanical life. Following your routine means that you stay true to yourself no matter what, don’t let the money change the way you lead your life. Change yourself if you feel like changing yourself and not because the lifestyle demands it. Have one routine activity that sticks with you for your lifetime, it can be something as simple as talking with your loved ones every day to unwind the day.

8. Take a break

From here on life is only going to get busy. What this means is that you need recognize the importance of taking time to recharge their batteries. Don’t overwork yourself, as this might affect your performance. Take time out for yourself daily, indulge in an activity you love, it could be a sport or simply reading a few pages or even listening to music. These small indulgences will have a huge positive impact on your business.

9. Conquer your fears

The fear of failure rather keeps you away from succeeding. You have to fail fast, fail often to rise up the ladder. Don’t let the fear of judgments stop you. Always remember before you even learned to walk you learned to fall.

10. Seek help, don’t shy away

We might not have answers to all the problems, its ok to seek help and advice from others. You don’t need to implement them, as the choice of implementation rests with you. A fresh perspective from outside is needed to give your business the push.

Don’t hesitate to grease your elbows and hands, be passionate about what you set out to do. Stay humble and stay true to yourself. Dream big and always play fair because success doesn’t come overnight.