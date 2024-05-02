In the initial phase of this partnership, Magenta Mobility will deploy electric vehicles for Kuehne+Nagel's logistics operations across India.

Magenta Mobility, an electric mobility solutions provider, and Kuehne+Nagel, a global leader in logistics solutions have partnered to decarbonise road freight in India.

Under this collaboration, Magenta Mobility to offer sustainable electric mobility solutions and Kuehne+Nagel to adopt EVs, marks a significant move in the Indian EV logistics ecosystem. In the initial phase of this partnership, Magenta Mobility will deploy electric vehicles for Kuehne+Nagel's logistics operations across India.

Commenting on the partnership, Maxson Lewis, Founder & CEO at Magenta Mobility, said, "At Magenta Mobility, we have always prioritized safe, smart and sustainable transportation solutions towards decarbonizing logistics. We are excited and honoured by the trust showcased by Kuehne+Nagel in our capability to support them in meeting their sustainability goals. This collaboration not only reinforces our responsibility to protect the environment but also presents a significant opportunity to contribute to the growing EV ecosystem in India."

"We believe that embracing electric mobility is vital for transitioning to a zero-carbon future. With Magenta Mobility's commitment and innovative approach, they are the right partner to support us in our EV logistics operations in India. Through this partnership, we make significant strides towards achieving our Living ESG goals, a cornerstone of our Roadmap 2026. The electrifying initiative extends beyond India, exemplified by the recent launch of electric vehicles by our Kuehne+Nagel Thailand team," said Chellan Ganesan, Road Logistics Area Manager, Asia and the Pacific countries for Kuehne+Nagel.

By leveraging Magenta Mobility's expertise in electric mobility solutions, Kuehne+Nagel aims to accelerate its transition towards a sustainable future. This partnership signifies a joint commitment to driving positive change in the Indian logistics industry, fostering innovation, and reducing carbon footprint.

Magenta Mobility aims to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles by September 2025 as part of its ambitious goal of 'Ab Ki Baar Dus Hazaar' programme. Specifically for Road Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel aims to achieve 60 per cent low-emission vehicles in their own fleet by 2030. Both Magenta Mobility and Kuehne+Nagel are actively working towards transitioning to a zero-carbon future.