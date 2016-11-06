Infographics

7 Tips for Managing a Remote Team (Infographic)

If you hire the right people, have the right tools and set a solid plan, running a remote team can be a piece of cake.
7 Tips for Managing a Remote Team (Infographic)
Image credit: Tim Robberts | Getty Images

1 min read

Nowadays, you can have a team with members across different countries. But managing a productive virtual team has its challenges.

Making sure you hire the right people is vital -- and some people just aren’t suited to work remotely. It takes discipline and independence. Having the right tools is just as important. From screen sharing software to an instant messaging platform -- certain tools can make or break how your virtual team operates.

Having a work plan, articulating goals and developing a sense of trust are all elements that go into a successful remote team. Although these things are important in any work environment, they’re especially necessary for virtual ones.

To learn how you can successfully manage a remote team, check out Nutcache’s infographic below.

