Gmail

Gmail for iOS Gets Long-Awaited Update

Among the updates are Undo Send for Gmail on iOS and better search and spelling suggestions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gmail for iOS Gets Long-Awaited Update
Image credit: qoppi | Shutterstock.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Heads up, iOS users: The Gmail app is about to get a lot better.

Google just announced what it's touting as the biggest overhaul of the app in nearly four years. The update brings a "fresh new look, sleeker transitions and some highly requested features" such as the ability to "undo send" as well as swipe to archive and delete, according to a blog post from Product Manager Matthew Izatt. Plus, the whole app should be "a lot faster," he added.

 

With undo send on iOS, you'll be able to "prevent embarrassing mistakes," by quickly undoing a message before it's delivered to the other person, just like you can already do on the desktop.

Plus, now when you're searching for something you'll see instant results and spelling suggestions to help you locate what you're looking for even quicker. With swipe to archive or delete, you should be able to more quickly clear items out of your inbox if you're into that type of thing.

Meanwhile, Google also made some user-requested updates to Calendar on iOS. That includes the ability to check out month and week views in landscape mode and support for Apple's Spotlight search feature and alternate calendars. You can access Spotlight search on your iOS device by touching anywhere on the home screen and swiping your finger down. With Google's support, you can now use the feature to look for events, Reminders and goals in your calendar.

Finally, you can now add alternative calendars like Lunar, Islamic or Hindu and easily see those dates alongside your current calendar.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Gmail

Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails

Gmail

All the Features You Need to Know About in the New Version of Gmail

Gmail

42 Gmail Tips That Will Help You Conquer Email