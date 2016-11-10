5 Ways Trump Can Impact The Indian Economy

November 10, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

So the US has elected its 45th President and its unexpected, unbelievable verdict of one of the largest democracies in the world . As this news is sinking in, many fears,doubts and speculations are emerging on the surface . The most important of them are how it's going to impact Indian Economy and how India-US ties would be affected .

Now on day one of the result , we can simply speculate and evaluate the pros and cons but there are major areas which would have sure shot impact .

Outsourcing to the US

Every presidential candidate has time and again played the card of Employment generation . Obama did the same in past but it's more like playing a safe game and US citizens like Indians are looking for better opportunities , better economy, and better jobs . So it's more like pacifying the voters . Now the question is the chances of this happening . India provides better services at a cheap rate and even as per Trump's proposal of levying 15% tax would sound cheaper than actually setting up the whole cost indigenously .

H-1B visas

That's worth worrying about Indian Export lead growth going forward . Indian IT Companies TCS , Infosys , Wipro are heavy users of the H-1B Visas and he has been a critical time and again of giving away entry-level IT Jobs to Indians . But they are legal migrants nd are highly skilled and hardworking professionals . Also, he has contradicted his own stand on H-1B visas time and again and it kind of dilutes his stand in the same . He also told students coming to study at Harvard , Yale and other major universities need to be retained . Yes, it would cause a further brain drain , but that needs to be curbed at domestic level back in our own country than blaming Trump for the same .

Manufacturing

So Trump once said he would get Apple to build its computers in the US rather than in other countries . He would slap 35% duty on cars manufactured in any other country . He would tax China on its products coming in . Trump's anti-free trade crusade appeals to many . Trump wanted voters to believe that India , Mexico , China are ripping the US off . But actually, Trump has hit a sensitive pulse of Americans . But Catch is US products cannot be competitive if they cannot get cheap labours . Trump may be bad at many things but he is a good businessman and in this tough scenario when the US needs a leadership to fight the slowdown , everyone would be counted and highly audited .

Terrorism

So trump does not seem to be racist but he does look Islamophobic and intolerant against the illegal immigrant . HE did talk about fighting and eliminating ISIS and right now when every country is looking for an ally to curb terrorism , it would be welcoming.But his stance against Muslims does not go well with India as a secular nation where Muslims are the largest minority . Alignment of our foreign policies and working amicably may seem difficult . We can expect expedition of nuclear deals agreement and support in fighting against terrorism with neighbouring country .

Indigenous Growth

The best part of Trump becoming US President and we all speculating our stand comes at an appropriate time . We talk about IT and most of our IT industry is based on outsourced services . We hardly have any share in building products , research and innovation . This is high time we stop ourselves from becoming a pool of skilled and cheap engineers but actually quality talent who can change the dynamics of Indian Economy . It's time we look inward and work towards becoming self-sustaining economy . The Sad part in Indian Software services accounts for $82 billion worth of export in 2014-15 and bulk was from the US . So it may be an ideal time to start working toward making India a strong Economy with lesser dependency on one country .

Right now when we all are hoping for environment to change globally , this Trump card will need some more time in revelation .