Fresh Vibes: Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

November 16, 2016 6 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With General Manager Vipin Khattar saying that more than half of Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights’ business is generated from a business travel-related guest, it’s pretty safe to say that this hotel knows a thing or two about catering to this particular kind of guest. Located within Dubai Healthcare City, the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights is situated only a few kilometers away from Dubai International Airport, thereby allowing its resident guests easy access to the bustling metropolis that is Dubai today, as well as the tourist attractions of old Dubai.

“We are the newest edition to the Hyatt portfolio within the UAE, and have our own unique product and offering, as well as a location that sets the scene,” Khattar explains. “We are part of a destination with a buzzing city lifestyle full of shopping and entertainment options, and this translates into the hotel as well.”

Khattar, who was formerly the General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Sharm El Sheikh Resort in Egypt, is an experienced hotelier with 16 years of experience in this business, which included stints at the Grand Hyatt Dubai and the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. In his current role, Khattar looks to be focused on building up his property’s brand, and his priority seems to be on ensuring excellent customer service. “We have a strategy based on retention and development of our current business clients, as well as ensuring new clients are acquired unceasingly,” he says.

“A larger part of retention is ensuring that the best service is provided continuously and consistently, with every guest receiving a personalized service offering, with a touch of care. Creating new business for ourselves within the UAE means being at the doorstep of potential clients. We capture business from overseas by conducting frequent business trips to our feeder markets, as well as online and offline marketing initiatives.”

One indication of the success of Khattar and his team’s efforts at marketing the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights can be seen by the many events that have been hosted in the hotel since the beginning of this year- these include conferences organized by the Ministry of Education (which featured 325 delegates) and the Ministry of Culture (200 delegates), as well as the Nobel Prize Series Dubai 2016 Awards, which had over 300 delegates attending the same. The number of guests at these events is testament to the scale and size of the property- as Khattar put it: “What the hotel doesn’t lack is space.”

Of course, the service that Khattar and his team provide cannot be discounted either. When asked what he considered to be the three most important facets of a luxury property catering to a business audience, Khattar replied, “The people, the convenience, and letting business travelers make the most of being away.” For what it’s worth, it does seem to be a strategy that works- and the evidence can be seen during a stay at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights.

Related: Follow The Leader: Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, Steigenberger Hotel Group

RECOMMENDED BY THE GM

EXEC STAY

“With the Regency Rooms starting at approximately 131 sq. ft. to Executive Rooms of 226 square feet and the ample selection of 74 suites, the hotel offers many options to cater to the wide variety of needs a traveler may have. Aside from the standard amenities one has become accustomed to in any five star hotel nowadays, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights also offers every guest a complimentary nonalcoholic minibar stacked with refreshments and snacks. All rooms have a rain shower, a media hub with inclusions such as Bluetooth technology to connect to the in-room TV, and sensory lighting technology with multiple switches to control the mood in the room.”

CONFERENCE CAPABILITIES

“With a dedicated separate entrance, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights offers 10,500 square feet of meeting facilities dedicated to providing the most versatile and flexible options to suit every event organizer’s personalized needs. Two spectacular, pillar-less ballrooms, nine flexible meeting suites and a multi-event enclave are complemented with unique touches for a personalized experience. We also have Al Manzil, which is the most exclusive residential-style entertaining venue both for business meetings and social gatherings. Based on the concept of a private mansion, this theatrical setting comprises a collection of five individually styled rooms, serviced by two interactive open kitchens. It gives organizers the opportunity to hold events in a sophisticated and exclusive personal residence environment."

"Our biggest ballroom, Al Maha, offers an uninterrupted space of 1780 square feet and advanced audiovisual technologies, divisible into three soundproof sections with a designated pre-function area. Skyhooks are available throughout, and an elaborate lighting system to control the mood in the ballroom. Four projectors and screens that hang from the ceiling span over this large space, and the hotel works with an extensive list of partners to ensure the best and latest cutting edge technology or design options are available for a flawless execution of any event.”

MUNCH

“La Tablita, our Mexican restaurant, is really one-of- a-kind. Having gained immense popularity in the Dubai scene since its opening last December, the lively team and the food make anyone want to sit there all night and enjoy [themselves]… It’s the most fun, quirky, and playful dining destination in the hotel! Live cooking and a passionate team of native Mexicans both in the culinary and service teams enliven the Mexican culture of shared dining, food, entertaining and celebrations. [My] favorite dish would be the crispy chicken taco, and of course, I cannot leave out a mention of the guacamole.”

DOWNTIME

“[I would suggest our guests] spend time at NYSA Spa and Fitness, where one can enjoy the gym, make use of the freeform outdoor swimming, indulge in a treatment, or unwind at the Water Temple that includes hydrotherapy facilities such as three plunge pools, a vitality pool, relaxation showers, an ice fountain, and heated ergonomic loungers.”

Related: Qatar's Supply And Demand: The Aiana Hotels & Resorts CEO On Seeking Superior Service