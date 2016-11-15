'Super Mario Run' Arrives on iPhone and iPad Dec. 15

At the iPhone 7 event, Apple and Nintendo revealed that Mario would make his way to iOS devices this December. Well, today Nintendo revealed the exact date: Dec. 15. That's the day Super Mario Run will be available to play on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The app can be downloaded for free, but you'll only be able to play parts of the game's three modes without handing over additional funds. To unlock the full game, you'll have to pay $10.