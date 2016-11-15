Super Mario

'Super Mario Run' Arrives on iPhone and iPad Dec. 15

Mario will make his debut on iOS before Christmas, but you'll have to pay $10 to unlock the full game.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Super Mario Run' Arrives on iPhone and iPad Dec. 15
Image credit: Nintendo (Business Wire)

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

At the iPhone 7 event, Apple and Nintendo revealed that Mario would make his way to iOS devices this December. Well, today Nintendo revealed the exact date: Dec. 15. That's the day Super Mario Run will be available to play on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

The app can be downloaded for free, but you'll only be able to play parts of the game's three modes without handing over additional funds. To unlock the full game, you'll have to pay $10.

When the time comes, Super Mario Run will be available in 151 countries (full list here) and 10 languages including English, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Russian and traditional Chinese. If you happen to live in one of those locales, you'll just need to make sure you have a device that runs iOS 8.0 or later in order to leap over obstacles, take on enemies and collect coins in a few weeks.

Don't worry, Android faithful: Nintendo says you'll get a chance to play the mobile game as well. Unfortunately, the company hasn't announced when, just the vague "at some point in the future."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mistakes

The Mistakes Nintendo Made With Wii U and What You Can Learn From Them

Nintendo

Woah. With Nintendo's New 'Switch,' You'll Have a Home Console Wherever You Go.

Video Games

Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old